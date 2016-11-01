Housing market banking off unseasonably warm fall temperatures

Vanderburgh County realtors are capitalizing on unseasonably high temperatures this fall.

F.C. Tucker Emge realtor Jonathan Weaver says normally there's a lull in the real estate market right before an election, but that really hasn't been the case this year.

The unseasonably warm temperatures have kept buyers interested and sellers in the market.

"The warmer weather has definitely helped. That's because nobody is stuck inside yet. Typically the fall festival comes around, and you can start to see the market slow down. But this year, we've had this extra month of warm temperatures. It's been great."

Weaver says the closing process typically takes six weeks.

Buyers normally make purchases this time of the year, so they can be in their new home for the holidays.

