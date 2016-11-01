Trick-or-treaters stumble upon home burglary on Halloween - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Trick-or-treaters stumble upon home burglary on Halloween

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Caught in the act.  

A couple of burglars broke into an Evansville home, but at the time, we're told, nobody knew what was going on.

That's until trick-or-treaters ran up to the home, just as the burglars were running out.

Jess Powers has this bizarre story, click above to watch the video.

