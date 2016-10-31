The B.O.S.S Academy - A 14NEWS Special Report

Children in the Tri-State are living amongst violence and crime.

"Police was everywhere, talking about somebody had a gun," said one kid about a recent event in his neighborhood.

But one organization is determined to bring a new way of life to the community. They aim to develop leadership skills and provide programs to support and benefit the Tri-State.

Learn about The B.O.S.S Academy tonight only on 14NEWS at 10. Watch the newscast live.

