Sunrise School Spirit standings

With one school remaining in the 2016 season, Sunrise School Spirit's donations have surpassed 150,000 pounds.

Here are the current totals:

Madisonville North Hopkins: 36,266

Tecumseh: 20,214

NE Dubois: 18,425

Mt. Carmel: 17,803

North Posey: 15,863

Daviess County: 15,580

Harrison: 14,884

Reitz/Mater Dei: 14,422

McLean County: 11,703

The current total of food and drinks for the Tri-State Food Bank and local agencies is 165,160 pounds!

Sunrise School Spirit travels to Mt. Vernon High School on Friday, November 4.

