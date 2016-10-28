"We must stop killing each other" signs popping up in Evansville neighborhoods

Signs popping up on Evansville's southeast side. (Source: WFIE)

Yard signs with a jarring message are popping up on Evansville's southeast side.

"It's a simple sign with a powerful message."

Darin Lander, a volunteer with Community Outreach Evansville Incorporated, got the idea for the signs after seeing them in Saint Louis.

Lander said the response has been amazing.

Click to watch the story above.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.