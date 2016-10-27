Taking a Stand: EVSC

If you follow education news from around the nation, you will see that many school districts are struggling to pay their bills. However, it is a very different story in the EVSC. I would like to share with you some of the highlights:

We will continue to operate with a balanced budget where all expenses will be met with current revenue.

We are reducing the debt obligation of the school system, resulting in savings for taxpayers.

We will provide pay increases for all eligible employees, allowing us to reward them for their hard work and dedication.

We will keep health insurance premiums flat for the third consecutive year, without reducing benefits.

We will start construction on a new elementary school in the northern part of the county this winter. This new budget, along with our dedicated savings plan, will allow us to pay cash for this new school.

And finally, we will hold 10% of the overall budget in cash reserves so we are prepared for unexpected events in the future.

Please understand that we take our responsibility as the school system of Vanderburgh County very seriously. This includes our commitment to maximizing every dollar we receive in state funding. Our community should expect nothing less.

