Witness calls 911, police take three teens into custody for attempted home break-in

Evansville Police arrest three teens for attempted home break-in, in same area hit with spike in burglaries. (SOURCE: WFIE)

Evansville Police took three teens into custody in a southeast Evansville neighborhood this week, after witnesses say they were trying to break into a home on Taylor Avenue.

That same area has been hit with a spike in home burglaries over the past month.

According to police arrest affidavits, the three teens implicated themselves in the attempted home burglary.

18-year-old Shaundre Mykale Edmonds was charged with burglary of a dwelling, the other two teens were juveniles, and not named in the report.

Reporter Jess Powers with the story.

