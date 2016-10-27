Fantasy Focus Week 8: Thursday Night Lights

Welcome back everyone! Hopefully, week 7 was good to you! As always, there was the typical amount of good and bad performances, as well as injuries too. We also had our first tie, with the Cardinals and Seahawks slugging it out, to a 6-6 draw....fun stuff!

This week is a light one, with a whopping 6 teams on their bye weeks. That always makes things interesting for our fantasy lineups, and hopefully, you were able to pick up or trade for some fill-ins if you need them. So, let's get started with the Thursday night matchup.

For the Jaguars, boy is it ugly. Blake Bortles continues to look awful out there, as they blew a perfect chance to go off against one of the league's worst defenses, in the Raiders. Bortles is bringing down the entire offense, with his full wind-up throwing motion, and his poor timing and accuracy on several of his throws. I think Bortles is a week-to-week option at this point. I mean if he can't put up solid numbers against the Raiders, when will he? The matchup against the Titans is just ok, but these Thursday games have mostly underwhelmed. I'd sit him if you can. Bortles is also killing Allen Robinson, the Jags' #1 receiver. Robinson even looks frustrated, and how can you blame him? He's a hard guy to sit though, as you obviously spent a first or second round pick on him. This week's matchup isn't a bad one against the Titans' pass defense which is worse than their run defense. If you need him, use him, and I can underarm if you do, with so many teams on bye. Allen Hurns is also okay if you need him as a WR-3 or flex. Third receiver Marquise Lee has been coming on, and he's an okay flex play if you need a fill-in. As for the running backs, I wouldn't use Chris Ivory or T.J. Yeldon this week. The Tennessee run 'D' is pretty good, and with them splitting carries, it's not good to rely on either of them. Tight end Julius Thomas has a decent matchup by the numbers, so if you need a fill-in, you could do worse. Thomas is questionable though and could be a game-time decision, so check on his status before kickoff! I wouldn't use the Jags' defense!

For Tennessee, it's a pretty good matchup all around. You obviously have to play RB DeMarco Murray! He should be solid once again, as he continues to dominate the touches out of the backfield. QB Marcus Mariota has been very good lately, so use him if you need him. Tight end Delanie Walker has a tough matchup by the numbers, as the Jags' defense is pretty good against tight ends. You probably still have to play him though with all the byes this week, and he's still Mariota's favorite target. As for the Titans' receivers, I'm avoiding all of them. Their production is way too unpredictable and they have too much uncertainty from week to week. Rishard Matthews is the ONLY one I'd even consider if you're hurting for receivers on this 6-team bye week, and that's only in a PPR league. If for some reason, you are thinking about using rookie wideout, Tajae Sharpe, he's dealing with a knee injury and is listed as questionable. It looks like he could be a game-time decision, so check on his status too before game-time. I'd advise not using him though because he's done next to nothing lately. The Titans' defense is a nice start at home on the short week and with a sloppy Bortles playing QB.

