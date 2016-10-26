Area superintendents meet to discuss future of testing in Indiana

Southern Indiana Educators say there are major ongoing issues with state testing.

Superintendents from across our area met in Evansville on Wednesday and are asking the community to get involved.

Superintendent Dr. David Smith tells us testing standards keep changing, and when the standards change the assessments have to be changed.

That's what's creating an unstable learning environment for both teachers and students.

Smith says when teachers have to prepare for different tests each year, it strips them of the resources necessary to teach.

During this year's legislative session, a panel was created to find an alternative to the controversial I-STEP, but so far no progress has been made.

Area superintendents are now asking students, parents and community members to talk with their elected officials and with members of the Indiana Assessment Committee and urge them to replace the I-STEP with tests that are timely and let teachers go back to preparing students to be college and career ready.

