Search of landfill in connection with Aleah Beckerle case ends

Crews are wrapping up their search of the Blackfoot Landfill in Pike County as part of the Aleah Beckerle missing person's case.

According to Evansville police, the specially trained FBI search crew concluded their operation Tuesday afternoon.

[PREVIOUS: EPD searching Pike Co. landfill in connection with Aleah Beckerle case]

Police say the federally issued search warrant remains sealed and no information on the results of the search can be released at this time.

We're told the investigation is "still active" and anyone with information is asked to call EPD at 812-436-7979 or WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME.

