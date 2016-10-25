Name of victim in deadly Warrick Co. crash released; alcohol sus - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Name of victim in deadly Warrick Co. crash released; alcohol suspected as factor

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
(WFIE) (WFIE)
(WFIE) (WFIE)
WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) -

The name of the man killed when a car hit his moped has been released.

The Warrick County Coroner's Office says the victim has been identified as 34-year-old Jesse Lechner, of Chandler.

The wreck happened just after 11 Monday night on Highway 62 just outside Chandler.

Chandler police tell us Lechner was driving a moped driving east on 62 when a car, driven by 18-year-old Bridget Lafferty, of Chandler, hit him from behind. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police were called in to do a scene reconstruction, and, according to the coroner's office, alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

We're told Lafferty was taken to the hospital for blood testing and has since been detained by law enforcement.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Woman shares her biological family reunion story

    Woman shares her biological family reunion story

    Saturday, March 25 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-03-25 21:44:59 GMT
    She first found out about her family when she got a package from her birth mother after she died (WFIE)She first found out about her family when she got a package from her birth mother after she died (WFIE)

    She first found out about her family when she got a package from her birth mother after she died. Johnson then tracked her family down via social media.

    More >>

    She first found out about her family when she got a package from her birth mother after she died. Johnson then tracked her family down via social media.

    More >>

  • God's Grill expands across the Tri-State

    God's Grill expands across the Tri-State

    Saturday, March 25 2017 5:35 PM EDT2017-03-25 21:35:53 GMT
    God's grill is a group of volunteers that fires up a grill in different parts of Evansville and makes meals for the hungry (WFIE)God's grill is a group of volunteers that fires up a grill in different parts of Evansville and makes meals for the hungry (WFIE)
    What better way to kick off the spring than with a free lunch?  God's Grill is a group of volunteers that fires up a grill in different parts of Evansville and makes meals for the hungry.  The group is made up of people from several churches in town. They've expanded to Henderson, Madisonville, and they are now in Owensboro.  They also have a new logo.  God's grill usually meets one Saturday every month. Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.  More >>
    What better way to kick off the spring than with a free lunch?  God's Grill is a group of volunteers that fires up a grill in different parts of Evansville and makes meals for the hungry.  The group is made up of people from several churches in town. They've expanded to Henderson, Madisonville, and they are now in Owensboro.  They also have a new logo.  God's grill usually meets one Saturday every month. Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.  More >>

  • Wessleman golf course offers new promotion to combat recent decline

    Wessleman golf course offers new promotion to combat recent decline

    Saturday, March 25 2017 5:29 PM EDT2017-03-25 21:29:54 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    One local golf course is seeing less and less participation, so management decided to do something about it.

    More >>

    One local golf course is seeing less and less participation, so management decided to do something about it.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly