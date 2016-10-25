Name of victim in deadly Warrick Co. crash released; alcohol suspected as factor

The name of the man killed when a car hit his moped has been released.

The Warrick County Coroner's Office says the victim has been identified as 34-year-old Jesse Lechner, of Chandler.

The wreck happened just after 11 Monday night on Highway 62 just outside Chandler.

Chandler police tell us Lechner was driving a moped driving east on 62 when a car, driven by 18-year-old Bridget Lafferty, of Chandler, hit him from behind. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police were called in to do a scene reconstruction, and, according to the coroner's office, alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

We're told Lafferty was taken to the hospital for blood testing and has since been detained by law enforcement.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.