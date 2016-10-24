Warrick County Board of Zoning tables Prime Foods special use permit

At tonight's meeting, the Warrick County Board of Zoning and Appeals did not vote on a special use permit for Prime Foods. They instead tabled the motion for next month’s meeting. Tonight, Prime Foods officials and their consultants spent several hours trying to ensure the Warrick County Board of Zoning and Appeals that the proposed egg laying facility will not harm the environment or bother neighbors.

The crowd of more than 130 people was so big, it overflowed into the hallway. Some of the neighbors' main concerns were: losing property values, the possible odor, and environmental harm, Prime Food officials and their consultants say manure drying technology and indoor manure storage will cut back on the odor.

Prime Food officials also say the facility won't contaminate the water supply. Some neighbors tells us they're still skeptical. “I am the guy who is right there unfortunately. They came to my front door. I didn't want to be in the spotlight. I'm fighting it because I know the facts. It's not worth my kids getting sick. I'm not going to deal with the air issues and the water issues,” said Josh Cobb, Warrick County resident.

The board will spend the next month reviewing info presented tonight. A vote for a special use permit is expected November 28th

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.

