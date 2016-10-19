Sculpture installed at Beaver Dam Park

A tribute to Ohio County High School is on display tonight in Beaver Dam. Artist Alan Graves is a Beaver Dam native. He created this three and a half foot eagle sculpture out of scrap metal as a tribute to the school's mascot. You can see it at Beaver Dam's downtown park.

Graves estimates he has 70 hours into making the piece and is hoping to add driftwood around the base.



