Fantasy Focus Week 7: Thursday Night Lights

BEARS AT PACKERS -- THURSDAY NIGHT LIGHTS

Welcome back for some more fantasy discussion!! Good to see you again! For the most part, we got through week 6 unscathed, as far as injuries go. Now, the really big one was Ben Roethlisberger's torn meniscus, and he'll be out at least 2-3 weeks it appears. Other than him, there were a few scares, i.e., LeSean McCoy and Carlos Hyde, but not a whole slew like we've had in other weeks. Thursday's game this week, though, is pretty much a matchup of guys with lingering injuries! A lot of Packers and Bears are questionable and maybe even a couple of them are game-time decisions.

As for Chicago, Eddie Royal has been ruled out with a toe injury. Zach Miller and KaDeem Carey, are both questionable, but both should give it a go. With Royal being out, that will really work out well for Cameron Meredith. "Who??", you might be asking! Well, the second-year pro has had his second monster week of over 100 yards receiving and 9-plus catches! He's definitely a guy to plug in as a WR-3 or flex, if say, you have the Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin, who's on bye this week. This could be a game where the Bears are behind or hanging with Green Bay, so he could see a lot of targets. Alshon Jeffery is an obvious receiver start as well. Tight end Zach Miller has been getting consistent targets from quarterback, Brian Hoyer, so keep playing him too! As for Hoyer, he's had 4 straight 300-yard games, so if you need a fill-in for Cam Newton or Dak Prescott (bye weeks), then he's a nice plug-and-play option. At tailback, you have to keep starting Jordan Howard. He's a solid RB-2 start. I wouldn't use the Bears' defense though, as I have a feeling the Packers will be pretty inspired this week, after losing to the Cowboys.

For the Packers, Aaron Rodgers and Jordy Nelson are obvious plays. They're also healthy! Tailback Eddie Lacy, of course, is not 100%, but he did gut it out Sunday. Now, the latest news is, that he will be out for maybe 3-4 weeks, with a high ankle sprain. They're concerned there may even be ligament damage, but that remains to be seen. We'll have to revisit his status in the coming weeks, but needless to say, this leaves the Green Bay backfield in disarray. James Starks is also out with a knee injury, and he'll be out for a month, because he had to have surgery on the knee. So, the Packers traded for running back Knile Davis, formerly on the Chiefs, to fill in for them. They'll also use receiver Ty Montgomery and receiver Randall Cobb, as long as he's healthy, in the backfield some too. In addition to that, they'll also bring over Don Jackson from the practice squad. It's a mess that's just best to avoid for now. Cobb, by the way, expects to play, so he's good to go as a WR-2 or 3. Third receiver Davante Adams may not be so lucky, as he had a concussion Sunday, and it sounds like he will be out. Continue to avoid the tight ends, as it seems like Rodgers does himself! The Packers' defense is not great, and I wouldn't use them here, as Brian Hoyer has turned the Bears' offense into, well, a legitimate offense.

