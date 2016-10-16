WWII veteran receives footstone 44 years later

Barbara Noel-Wood finally got to see her widow's footstone placed at his grave (WFIE)

A World War II veteran in Kentucky finally got the footstone he deserves on Sunday, 44 years later.

Barbara Noel-Wood finally got to see her widow's footstone placed at his grave.

Bill Wood, a Navy veteran of WWII, was issued a personalized footstone from the U.S. Government, but Barbara never received it.

On Sunday, at a special ceremony at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville, she was able to see it for herself thanks to a couple of good samaritans who found the stone while out hunting.

The Hopkins County Genealogical Society housed the footstone until they determined who it belonged to.

