Diocese of Evansville expanding drug and alcohol policy to include random drug testing at Catholic high schools

The Diocese announced today the expansion of the drug and alcohol policy for 4 local high schools. (WFIE)

A new test is coming to high schools in the Evansville Catholic Diocese, but it's not an academic one.

The Diocese announced Thursday it's expanding its drug and alcohol policy to including random drug testing to four Tri-State high schools.

Students at Vincennes Rivet, Washington Catholic, Reitz Memorial, and Mater Dei High Schools could now be randomly tested for drugs.

School officials tell us nothing specifically spurred the new policy, but they feel random testing will help students understand the consequences of drug and alcohol use.

"We know that random testing may serve as a deterrent and give our students a reason to resist peer pressure to use alcohol and other drugs and we can identify students who will benefit from early intervention," Dr. Daryl Hagan Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the diocese of Evansville said.

"I think its good for kids only for the reason, that the sooner you know they're doing drugs the better," parent Susan Woodard said.

This new policy goes into effect immediately.

