UE Homecoming Reunion Weekend planned

The University of Evansville is preparing to hold its Homecoming Reunion Weekend.

Events for students, parents, alumni and the public are planned from October 14-16.

On Friday, October 14, all are welcome at the Harlaxton College 45th Reunion Social and Gregory Gregory Celebration. It begins at 7 p.m. at Ri Ra Irish Pub in downtown Evansville.

Saturday’s schedule includes many activities, such as Harlaxton College 45th Anniversary presentations, a Homecoming Carnival outside Ridgway University Center and a 5k race.

The carnival is from 2-6 p.m. on the East Terrace Lawn and is open to everyone.

The Ace Race Saturday morning is also open to the public. It begins at 9 a.m. on campus. The 5k benefits Ace CARE, a pro bono physical therapy clinic run by UE students.

That night, there will be fireworks after the men’s soccer game against Loyola. The game begins at 5 p.m. at Arad McCutchan Stadium.

To find out more about UE’s Homecoming Reunion Weekend, visit www.evansville.edu/alumni or contact alumni@evansville.edu or (812) 488-2586.

