"Small" Tecumseh makes big Sunrise School Spirit donation

The Tecumseh Braves worked their way onto the Sunrise School Spirit donation leader board Friday.

They donated 20,214 pounds of food and drinks to the Tri-State Food Bank and a Warrick County pantry.

Before even entering the school gym early in the morning, senior Bailey Perkins was already screaming.

"I just got so excited and overwhelmed and I just had to let it out," Perkins explained.

Her classmates joined in and had the place rocking.

"We're a small school, so we all have to come together. This is almost our whole school. So, it takes a lot from everyone to be able to make everything more big, I guess,” said junior Madison Duncan.

Their teamwork came in handy as students got ready for their big day.

“We've been preparing, making signs, doing everything to get this week started, and just the momentum has been building up and it's finally here and we're all excited for it,” Perkins said.

"It was awesome. The whole thing was lit," added senior Jeremy McKinley.

Students competed in Tug of War and other games, including a hands-free pie-eating contest. They did save some pies to throw in the faces of their principal and other staff.

More importantly, though, the Braves brought in food to help the hungry. They used it to create a “Path of Plenty” and “Lake Tecumseh” display, complete with a canoe on top.

"I think it looks really good. I think we probably have one of the best ones I've seen, to be honest," Madison Duncan said.

“Oh, it was awesome how all the clubs came together, helped to get this to where it was. Getting up early was hard, but I knew that we were here for a good cause. I've always had a good home life, so I would like to help other people have a good home life,” Perkins said.

"It feels good to give back because you don't always get to do that," added Duncan.

Madisonville North Hopkins High School remains in first place in the Sunrise School Spirit donation competition, with more than 36,000 pounds. Northeast Dubois is now in third.

Voting is open for the online food display contest at www.14news.com/sss. Vote for your favorite food display until noon on Wednesday.

On Friday, October 14, Sunrise School Spirit will be live at Reitz Bowl from 6-7am for a one-of-a-kind live broadcast with students from both Mater Dei and Reitz. They’re teaming up to help the hungry ahead of their rivalry football game that night.

Donations are also accepted at the Tri-State Food Bank at 801 E. Michigan St. in Evansville and Town and Country Ford.

