Cross set on fire, racial slur painted on Daviess Co. home

Cross set on fire, home vandalized in Daviess Co.

Someone set a cross on fire early Thursday morning in Daviess County.

It happened around 3:00 a.m. at the Eastwood Mobile Home Park off Highway 2830, east of Owensboro.

Authorities said the fire was put out quickly and no one was hurt.

The home was also vandalized. Someone spray-painted a racial slur on the side.

The woman who lives in the home said she doesn't know who would target her.

"I don't discriminate against anybody. I have family members who are all races. It doesn't make any sense," she said. "What's going to be next? It's going too far."

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.