Rockport, KY votes to stay dry

Another Ohio County town will stay dry.

In Rockport, 36 people voted tot allow the sale of alcohol, but they were overruled by the 56 people who voted against it.

This was the third wet-dry election this year in Ohio County.

This spring, voters decided to keep the county dry and in another election voted to allow the sale of alcohol in Beaver Dam.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.