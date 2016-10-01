Former UE basketball star shows off dance moves in NBA

Egidijus Mockevicius showing off his dance moves before Brooklyn Nets practice on Saturday. (Source: Twitter @NYPost_Lewis)

Turns out former University of Evansville basketball star center Egidijus Mockevicius has dance moves the Tri-state never knew about!

Mockevicius, now a member of the Brooklyn Nets, and the rest of the rookies had to dance before open practice Saturday.

The hilarious moment captured by a New York Post reporter and then posted to Twitter.

Mockevicius dazzled fans in Evansville and the entire Missouri Valley Conference with his high-flying dunks, but his dance moves are a different story!

Copyright 2016. WFIE. All rights reserved.