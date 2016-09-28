New tool for Indiana State Police to scan drugs for chemical makeup at rapid speed

Indiana State Police have 5 Tru Narc devices for use across the state. (Source: WFIE)

A new device is in the hands of Indiana State Police as the war on drugs rages on.

That laser device can tell troopers within seconds what drugs they are dealing with on traffic stops and drugs busts.

"Welcome to the future of drug recognition, this is a big deal," explains Sgt. Phillip Hensley.

Hensley says the device is called Tru Narc, a $21,000 device which uses a laser to detect different drugs.

"Right now, it recognizes 370 different types of drugs. This will analyze and recognize chemicals in a few minutes."

Indiana State Police purchased five of the laser devices for Indiana with federal grant money, with the idea to get more by the end of the year.

"Now if we pull over a car and find a white powder in a plastic baggie, I don't have to send it to a lab and wait several weeks to get the results. We can hold it up to the laser, we never have to touch it. Within a minute, we will have done what would have taken a lab seven weeks to do."

"With the heroin overdose clusters they we were having in the Seymour area, detectives thought it was just heroin. But we started finding out, it was much worse. If they would have had this, they would have known within minutes what they were dealing with."

The Indiana court system does not currently recognize the results of Tru Narc in court cases.

