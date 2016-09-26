EPD searching Pike Co. landfill in connection with Aleah Beckerle case

A massive search is going on at Advanced Disposal Blackfoot Landfill in Winslow, in connection with the disappearance of Aleah Beckerle.

Aleah was last seen around 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 16.

FBI agents from Indianapolis served a federal search warrant early Monday morning at the landfill. We're told the warrant is sealed and police will not be releasing any specifics.

Specialized forensic teams from the FBI taped off an area inside the landfill. Resources and evidence response teams from Quanico, Virginia, are also helping out.

The FBI evidence response team is composed of supervisory special agents, forensic canine consultants, forensic operations specialists, logistics management specialists, and management and program analysts.

Sgt. Jason Cullum with EPD wouldn't tell us the cost associated with a search of this magnitude, but he said the FBI is footing the bill. Police have known about the possibility of the search for several weeks.

None of the authorities on the scene would say what led them to the landfill, but we do know teams have searched apartment complexes and abandoned houses in Evansville and Henderson.

The landfill's coverage area extends into Evansville and Henderson.

Recently, police searched a wooded area near I-69 and Weinbach Avenue in Evansville after a tip led them to believe Aleah was there. It turned out to be animal remains.

Searchers will be out at the landfill during normal business hours. There's no timetable set for how long the FBI and EPD detectives could be out there.

