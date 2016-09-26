Brittany Harry comes to Evansville from St. Louis, Missouri where she was born and raised.
She began her career in television at KFVS12 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. There she worked in production and helped out with sports. Cape Girardeau is also where she went to college. Brittany graduated from Southeast Missouri State, in May of 2016.
Brittany played the oboe from 6th grade to junior year of college, and it’s still one of her favorite things to do, along with running and listening to music.
Oh, and if you’re wondering, yes, she loves the STL Cards and yes I miss having a football team.
Story idea? Email her at brittanyharry@14news.com or text or call 812-217-1296.
You can follow Brittany on Twitter and on Facebook.
