Car wash held for Aleah Beckerle to raise funds for professional search team

A group is hoping to bring in a specialized search team to help find a missing Evansville woman.

Volunteers and family members of Aleah Beckerle held a car wash on Sunday to raise money while others continued in their search for the 19-year-old.

The money is being raised so volunteers can bring in a professional search team once again.

Otis Pruitt says he's been in talks with several different teams but hasn't selected one yet.

They are looking at teams that specialize in K-9 searches, also dive teams and teams that use drones.

He is also looking into possibly hiring a private investigator.

None of this can happen however without funding and without a concrete location

The family will hold another car wash this coming Friday at GD Ritzy's on Green River from 10-6.

