Car wash held for Aleah Beckerle to raise funds for professional - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Car wash held for Aleah Beckerle to raise funds for professional search team

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Volunteers washing cars to raise funds (WFIE) Volunteers washing cars to raise funds (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

A group is hoping to bring in a specialized search team to help find a missing Evansville woman.

Volunteers and family members of Aleah Beckerle held a car wash on Sunday to raise money while others continued in their search for the 19-year-old.

The money is being raised so volunteers can bring in a professional search team once again.

Otis Pruitt says he's been in talks with several different teams but hasn't selected one yet. 

They are looking at teams that specialize in K-9 searches, also dive teams and teams that use drones. 

He is also looking into possibly hiring a private investigator. 

None of this can happen however without funding and without a concrete location

The family will hold another car wash this coming Friday at GD Ritzy's on Green River from 10-6.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly