Debra Wollner makes first court appearance

One of the key players arrested in the false confession beating related to the Aleah Beckerle investigation appeared for the first time in court on Friday.

Debra Wollner's long list of charges includes conspiracy to commit criminal confinement and confinement armed with a deadly weapon.

A judge set a trial date for February 6 and pre-trial conference for January 23.

Wollner, her girlfriend Donna Robertson, and James Wilson Jr. are facing charged related to the beating.

Police say a video shows a man giving a false confession regarding who took Aleah.

Sources confirm to us that Wollner attempted to commit suicide while in custody at the Vanderburgh County Jail in August. A family member bonded her out shortly after.

According to her attorney, Wollner is on ABK tracking and will be back in court on January 23.

