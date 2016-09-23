TDL Week 6: Henderson County vs Ohio County - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

TDL Week 6: Henderson County vs Ohio County

By Aaron Hancock, Photographer/Sports Reporter
Connect
Henderson vs Ohio Co (WFIE) Henderson vs Ohio Co (WFIE)
BEAVER DAM, KY (WFIE) -

Down in Beaver Dam, 2-3 Ohio County was hosting winless Henderson County.

Powered by Frankly