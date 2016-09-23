TDL Week 6: McCracken County vs Daviess County - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

TDL Week 6: McCracken County vs Daviess County

By Aaron Hancock, Photographer/Sports Reporter
Connect
McCracken Co.vs Daviess Co (WFIE) McCracken Co.vs Daviess Co (WFIE)
DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) -

At Reid Stadium, where Daviess County and McCracken County locked horns. Both teams were looking to bounce back from losses in the previous week.

Powered by Frankly