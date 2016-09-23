TDL Week 6: Bosse vs North - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

TDL Week 6: Bosse vs North

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Bossee vs North (WFIE) Bossee vs North (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Still win less on the year, the Bosse Bulldogs look to change that fact against the 2-3 North Huskies.

Powered by Frankly