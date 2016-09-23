TDL Week 6: Harrison vs Central - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

TDL Week 6: Harrison vs Central

By Megan Thompson, Sports Anchor/Reporter
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

With their starting quarterback on the sidelines,the Harrison Warriors suffered their first loss of the season last week. Quarterback David Felton has been given the green light to play this week against the Central Bears.

Coming off of an impressive victory over Castle last week, the Bears will try to keep pace in the loaded SIAC.

