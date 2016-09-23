Police: Henderson man arrested for DUI, drug trafficking - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Police: Henderson man arrested for DUI, drug trafficking

(Source: Henderson County Jail) (Source: Henderson County Jail)
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

A Henderson man is in jail on drug trafficking and DUI charges.

Police pulled over 35-year-old Sedrick Hancock over for driving on the wrong side of the road early Thursday morning.

We're told he was driving on a suspended license and officers found numerous small bags of synthetic marijuana.

Hancock is charged with DUI, drug trafficking, and possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly