First eyesore property demolished in Evansville's newly formed land bank

221 east Missouri Street in Evansville. (Source: WFIE) 221 east Missouri Street in Evansville. (Source: WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The first blighted home in Evansville's new land bank came down Wednesday

The first of 100 properties eyed for this year, a lofty goal for Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and other city leaders.

Neighbors who came outside for the demolition say this is the start to transforming Evansville neighborhoods.

Reporter Jess Raatz with the story.

