Firefighters and police officers plan to flood city council chambers for budget vote on health case costs

Evansville firefighters and police officers plan to pack city council chambers on Monday to protest an expected vote on the $337,000,000 budget.

They say it would drastically increase health insurance deductibles for all city employees.

Now the difficult decision plaguing families is do you stay and foot the bill? Or jump ship and find a job somewhere else?

Our reporters spoke with an Evansville first responder who is dealing with that dilemma.

"Anyway you look at it, you're looking at $12,000 to $14,300 pay cut."

In a letter to all city employees ahead of Monday's night critical vote on the proposed budget, city leaders laid out three plans for city employees to pick from regarding health care costs.

With hospitalization costs figured to soar into the $6 million range, the three new plans will have drastically higher deductibles.

"It's unaffordable and unattainable for anyone that's not making $50,000 a year."

We received messages from Evansville firefighters and police officers saying they plan to show up in full force at Evansville City Council on Monday.

The first responder we spoke with wanted to remain anonymous but says the city is going to lose good employees because of money.

George Fithian, Executive Director Administration Services for the city, says the rising costs of healthcare and lack of health care cost increases for the last several years led to this decision.

We previously reported during these budget hearings that these changes will create millions in saving, preventing layoffs.

Members of the Evansville Professional Fire Fighters Local 357 and the Fraternal Order of Police expected to be in attendance Monday night.

