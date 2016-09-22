What we know about the Aleah Beckerle case so far

*We will update this timeline when there are new developments.

Silver alert issued

A silver alert was issued the next day after family reported Aleah was taken without her wheelchair and daily medication.

Due to her mental and physical conditions and other factors determined by detectives, there is a possibility that she was abducted. It is believed she is in grave danger.

Volunteers help search for Aleah

Volunteers gathered to search the Ohio River in Evansville and Henderson but Aleah's mom, Cara Beckerle, was not present. She showed up a day later to help out.

Cara speaks out on daughter's disappearance

"The way I feel is indescribable. I can't even explain it. I don't feel normal like you're supposed to every morning when you wake up, and I'm very grateful for everyone showing up and volunteering their time, and getting out here and looking for my daughter," said Cara.

Anonymous tip leads police to burned house

Detectives and K9 officers searched a house in the 1000 block of North Second Street after an anonymous tip led them there. The house caught fire two days prior to the search. Aleah was not found inside.

Texas Equusearch calls off search efforts

The director of the Texas Equusearch Ohio Chapter told us they threw in every resource they could. He says if there is a break in the case, or if they are needed again, they will come back.

First arrest is made

Debra Wollner was arrested for her role in the beating of a man who falsely told police he was in involved in Aleah's disappearance.

The victim was told to "tell the truth" about Aleah's disappearance and agreed to lie to police in order to get the beating to stop. The false confession was recorded and released to the media.

More arrest warrants issued

Donna Robertson and James Wilson Jr. were arrested in connection with the beating. Robertson is the girlfriend of Wollner and cousin of Aleah.

She told us she knew nothing about the beating when Wollner was in court.

One month later, still no sign of Aleah

Despite the arrests and rumors, volunteers continued to search for Aleah. Investigators filtered through numerous calls and tips on social media.

Wollner attempts to commit suicide in jail

Sources confirm that Wollner tried to commit suicide in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Wilson talks about false confession video

"I don't want to be labeled a monster," he said. "I'd like to tell everyone what really happened."

Wilson admitted to hitting the homeless man seen in the false confession video but says he has no knowledge of Aleah's whereabouts.

Late night search leads to nothing

On September 21, police searched a wooded area near I-69 and Weinbach Avenue after a tip led them to believe Aleah was there. It turned out to be animal remains.

Police will continue to follow up on all tips on the Aleah Beckerle case. Info can be provided at 1-800-78-CRIME. — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) September 22, 2016

Massive search underway

EPD and the FBI are searching a Pike County landfill in connection to Aleah's disappearance. A federal search warrant was served, but authorities would not release any specifics.

Landfill search ends, no connection to Aleah

The federally issued search warrant remains sealed and information on the results of the search has not been revealed.

Wilson pleads guilty for role in false confession case

Wilson pleaded guilty to battery resulting in bodily injury and conspiracy to commit battery.

Four months later, still no sign of Aleah

There have been many intense searches and police have gotten hundreds of tips, but still no luck in finding her.

Wilson sentenced in false confession case

Wilson was sentenced to 12 months in prison for beating a homeless man to get him to make a false confession to kidnapping Aleah.

Tip leads EPD to wooded area, suspicious findings turn out to be deer bones

On the day before Aleah's 20th birthday, EPD got a tip about 'suspicious findings' near Weinbach and I-69. They turned out to be deer bones.

Family celebrates Aleah's 20th birthday

The family celebrated her birthday a little early because they knew her actual birthday would be a tough day for them.

Wollner pleads guilty in false confession case

Wollner changed her not guilty plea and broke down minutes before she walked into the court room saying she "can't believe Aleah is still gone."

Robertson pleads guilty in false confession case

Robertson accepted a plea deal and will be sentenced to three years home detention.

Wollner sentenced in false confession case

Wollner was sentenced to three years home detention as well.

EPD: 'This is not a cold case'

Eight months later, EPD says they are not giving up on finding Aleah.

Aleah's body found

A body was found inside an Evansville home on March 27, 2017. The coroner confirmed it was Aleah two days later.

Arrest made

Evansville police arrested 24-year-old Terrence Wayne Roach after he admitted to abducting Aleah. He's charged with abuse of a corpse, burglary, criminal confinement, kidnapping, and murder.

We're told the abuse of a corpse charge comes from having sexual intercourse with a corpse.?

