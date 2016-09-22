Searching for Aleah: EPD explains late night search efforts - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Searching for Aleah: EPD explains late night search efforts

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
After another failed search to find Aleah Beckerle late Wednesday night, we're hearing from Evansville police on what led them to that rural area off Weinbach Avenue.

Officers say a tip led them to the wooded area under I-69 off Weinbach Avenue, but they won't say who tipped them off. 

We're told EPD had permission from the property owner to search the area, but they still needed to get a search warrant. At that time of night, that meant going to a judge's house to get a warrant signed.

The area they were looking at was very difficult to determine what was in the ditch. In the end, it was just an animal and not Aleah.

Wednesday's search got so much attention because social media spread the message quickly and the amount of searchers made it feel like it could have been it.

EPD received over 200 tips in the two months Aleah has been missing, and they check out each one.

