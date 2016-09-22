Searching for Aleah: EPD explains late night search efforts

After another failed search to find Aleah Beckerle late Wednesday night, we're hearing from Evansville police on what led them to that rural area off Weinbach Avenue.

Police activity on Weinbach at I-69 is related to Aleah Beckerle case. Crews are searching the area. — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) September 22, 2016

Officers say a tip led them to the wooded area under I-69 off Weinbach Avenue, but they won't say who tipped them off.

We're told EPD had permission from the property owner to search the area, but they still needed to get a search warrant. At that time of night, that meant going to a judge's house to get a warrant signed.

The area they were looking at was very difficult to determine what was in the ditch. In the end, it was just an animal and not Aleah.

Search crews finished on Weinbach. Nothing related to Aleah Beckerle case was discovered. — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) September 22, 2016

Wednesday's search got so much attention because social media spread the message quickly and the amount of searchers made it feel like it could have been it.

No new info to release on the Beckerle search. Any info posted on sites other than this one should not be considered official or confirmed — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) September 22, 2016

EPD received over 200 tips in the two months Aleah has been missing, and they check out each one.

Police will continue to follow up on all tips on the Aleah Beckerle case. Info can be provided at 1-800-78-CRIME. — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) September 22, 2016

What we know about the case so far.

