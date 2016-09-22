Fantasy Focus: Thursday Night, Texans at Patriots

Oh, the injuries... they're what make fantasy football something that will have you wanting to pull your hair out. As most of you know, there were quite a few last week, but it's football, so we expect to deal with them. Hopefully, you were able to find some guys on the waiver wire, who can help you out this week, if one of your guys went down. So, it's now time for more Thursday night football, and what a game this could be, as two 2-0's square off.

TEXANS AT PATRIOTS

Right away, we'll get into it, because it's a big deal. New England quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is one of the walking wounded, dealing with a sprained AC joint in his shoulder, and with the short week, he's been ruled out for tonight's game. So, the Patriots turn to Jacoby Brissett, a rookie from North Carolina State. He's not a guy I would pick up and start, especially considering they're playing a ferocious Texans' defense, with J.J. Watt and Jadeveon Clowney, up front. It's a heckuva team to go up against for Brissett. Now, the one good thing for him is that he played over half the game last week, against Miami, but he also had a 24-3 lead to play with, when he came in the game. The one guy I really like now for the Patriots, is running back, LeGarrette Blount. I think he's going to get a ton of carries, as N.E. tries to lean on him and take pressure off Brissett. Blount may really have to grind out the yards against Houston, but I still think he's a good play, just based on the almost guaranteed tons of touches. I also like starting Martellus Bennett at tight end, as a big safety valve for Brissett. Julian Edelman could also be another safety valve for him. Danny Amendola, and Chris Hogan are all a bit of a dice roll this week now, with Brissett under center. Rob Gronkowski looks to be a game-time decision, but you have to start him if he plays, and then not Bennett. Running back James White may also be a good play this week, as a flex, since he's the main pass-catching back. He could get some action, as a key dump-off figure for Brissett. The thing to remember here, though, is we have to lower our expectations for all of the Patriots' skill guys. I think Blount is the one to benefit the most, from all this, though. The Pats' D is an okay start here at home, on the short week, but just know that the Houston offense is pretty good.

For Houston, Brock Osweiler is proving to be a good QB for them. He's a mid-range QB-1 for me, so start him if you need him, as he has some nice weapons. Obviously, you're starting tailback, Lamar Miller. It's been great with Miller, because he's getting the bulk of the carries. Also, DeAndre Hopkins is a must-start. Rookie WR Will Fuller is pretty much in must-start territory too now, as a WR-2 or 3. He looked good in the first two weeks so far, so roll him out there. Don't worry about any Texans' tight ends, really, as none have yet to make a significant impact. The Texans' D is a weekly start, and this week, they should be locked in, ongoing after the rookie, Brissett.

We'll be back with the rest of the games tomorrow!

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.