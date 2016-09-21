EPD: Search near I-69 over; nothing related to Aleah Beckerle case found

Evansville police have confirmed the search at Weinbach Avenue and I-69 is over.

They say nothing related to the Aleah Beckerle case was found.

Search crews finished on Weinbach. Nothing related to Aleah Beckerle case was discovered. — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) September 22, 2016

The search was originally reported to be connected to Aleah's disappearance.

Police activity on Weinbach at I-69 is related to Aleah Beckerle case. Crews are searching the area. — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) September 22, 2016

The Beckerle family tells us that police told them that they found an animal in that location.

It's not known at this time how the search was related to Aleah.

What we know about the case so far:

Aleah was last seen around 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 16. The next day, her family told police Aleah was taken without her wheelchair and daily medication.

On July 19, volunteers gathered to search. Aleah's mom, Cara Beckerle, was not present. Cara showed up a day later to help out.

Later that day, EPD got an anonymous tip that Aleah might be inside a burned structure blocks away from her home. K9 officers found no traces of Aleah.

On August 4, Cara took us inside her home, showing us where things unfolded. On that same night we spoke with the family at their home, authorities made an arrest in connection to the case.

Debra Wollner is accused of beating a man to make a false confession after a video leaked to police.

Wollner is the girlfriend of Aleah's cousin, Donna Robertson, who had constantly been by Cara and the family's side. Robertson was a familiar face in leading volunteer searches.

During Wollner's arraignment, a tip led detectives and Cadaver dogs to search apartments in Henderson. Crews wouldn't reveal to us what they found.

On August 12, police arrested Robertson in aiding Wollner with the false confession video. A few days later on August 17, news broke that Wollner attempted to commit suicide in jail.

