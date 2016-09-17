Aleah Beckerle missing for two months, family and neighbors heartbroken

Two Evansville mothers who live near Aleah Beckerle's home on E. Iowa St. spoke to 14 News about the social media rumors surrounding Aleah's family (WFIE)

Saturday marks two months since 19-year-old Aleah Beckerle disappeared from her East Iowa Street home.

"I'm sick to my stomach," Aleah's Grandmother, Lydia LaRue told 14 News over the phone on Saturday. "I'm turning to God every day hoping He will get us through this," she said.

Carla Lewis, and Dorothy Wire, who live on East Iowa Street, spoke with us about ongoing rumors regarding Aleah's disappearance.

"Everyday I pray for her every night," said Lewis. "It's just a bunch of negativity about Cara and her family and her past."

Rumors circulating social media over the last two months have targeted Aleah's mom, Cara.

Lydia LaRue tells 14 News that's hurt her family to a point where they're just at a loss for words.

Wire lives around the corner from the Beckerle home. She and Lewis both said, regardless of the hateful words online, they want Cara to know their focus is still only on Aleah.

"I pray for Cara, you know, I pray for the little girls, the sisters that can't see her. I can only imagine what they're going through in school," said Lewis.

Wire, who grew up in the same neighborhood Aleah has, says she could not imagine what Aleah's mother must be going through.

"I don't know the family, but I have friends in this neighborhood and friends that are very close to them," said Wire. "I just pray for Aleah and pray for her family because I'm not able to help financially or with the searches right now. I have a nine-year-old son and a new set of twins. I definitely pray, and I can't imagine what she's going through."

Local search teams continue to look every weekend for Aleah.

Search volunteer leader Otis Pruitt says a total of 10 volunteers were helping with search efforts on Saturday. Pruitt says he's now setting up booths around the community passing out flyers for Aleah and will continue to lead those searches.

