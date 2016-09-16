Jeeps show their Sunrise School Spirit in Dubois Co.

Sunrise School Spirit has a new leader. Northeast Dubois High School collected 18,425 pounds of food and drinks for the Tri-State Food Bank. That brings the total so far this season to almost 50,000 pounds.

Students used the food to create a giant cake to celebrate the 80th birthday of the school mascot, Eugene the Jeep.

Northeast Dubois is a small school, with around 270 students. Many of them, along with elementary and middle school students, filled the bleachers at the school’s gym Friday morning for the Sunrise School Spirit pep rally. They played games, watched the teachers dance and showed their school pride.

After the rally, two teachers went outside and were covered in slime by students. It was an incentive to encourage students to bring in food. They spent about three weeks collecting items and then spent hours creating the birthday display.

“We stick together, that's for sure. A small school, everybody knows each other,” said senior Bryce Butler.

"We're all so close, we're all good friends, we know everyone so we can all motivate each other very easily," Mackenzie Zehr said.

A group of elementary school students enjoyed a first class ride to school in a limo. Most students wore blue and white, and many painted their faces.

“It was just amazing. It was so great to see all these people come together and have such great school spirit and raise so much food for all these people," said Zehr.

"It was exciting. Everyone helped bring in food, and that's just awesome," added freshman Colby Stafford, who said it was his first high school pep session.

"The Jeep Pride thing, helping everybody out, people who are in need," said Butler.

"I'm super proud. I'm super proud of not only the school, but the community. The kids, the parents, everyone," said Zehr.

"We're small but we are big,” Stafford said.

Next Friday, September 23, Sunrise School Spirit will be live at Madisonville North Hopkins High School from 6-7 a.m.

Voting is open now for the best food display at www.14news.com/sss or on the 14 News mobile app. Northeast Dubois faces North Posey in this round.

Voting ends at noon on Wednesday, September 21.

