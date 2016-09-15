Missing Evansville girl's father facing federal charges

The father of Aleah Beckerle, Demarco Roach, is back in custody and all the state charges against him were dismissed on Tuesday, but now he is facing a federal charge.

Aleah has been missing since July.

The charges aren't connected to Aleah's disappearance but the incident happened only a month before she went missing.

The FBI says Roach fired several shots into the walls at Cara Beckerle house. Cara, Aleah, and another teenager were there, but they were not physically hurt.

His state charges were three counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, habitual offender and possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon.

On August 30, Roach and his attorney agreed to a plea deal. He pleaded guilty to criminal recklessness and the court found a factual basis to the plea agreement.

His sentencing was set for September 13, but on that day the state filed a motion to dismiss all charges.

Roach is now in custody for the federal charge.

He is charged with possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

Saturday will mark two months since Aleah's disappearance.

