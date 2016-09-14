Good news for the puppy that was dragged behind a scooter: It has a new home!

We have an update on a sad story that turned into a happy ending.

A puppy that was dragged behind a scooter was adopted out and has a new home.

Cell phone video sent into us shows what appears to be Arthur Smith dragging the eight-week-old puppy behind a scooter.

According to officers, the dog couldn't stand up on its own. When witnesses tried to confront Smith, he allegedly threatened to shoot them.

Smith was arrested in the case. He was charged with animal cruelty and intimidation.

