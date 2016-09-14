Good news for the puppy that was dragged behind a scooter: It ha - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Good news for the puppy that was dragged behind a scooter: It has a new home!

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Arthur Smith. (Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office) Arthur Smith. (Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

We have an update on a sad story that turned into a happy ending.

A puppy that was dragged behind a scooter was adopted out and has a new home.

Cell phone video sent into us shows what appears to be Arthur Smith dragging the eight-week-old puppy behind a scooter.

According to officers, the dog couldn't stand up on its own. When witnesses tried to confront Smith, he allegedly threatened to shoot them.

Smith was arrested in the case. He was charged with animal cruelty and intimidation.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly