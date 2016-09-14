Taking A Stand: Suicide Prevention Awareness

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. It’s a time to promote resources and raise awareness for suicide prevention, how you can help others and how to talk about suicide without increasing the risk of harm.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Health, suicide is the third leading cause of death among young people. No matter the race or age of the person or how rich or poor they are, a suicide attempt is a clear indication that something is gravely wrong in a person’s life.

According to studies the most common underlying disorder is depression. Between 30% - 70% of suicide victims suffer from major depression or a bipolar disorder.

In many cases the individuals, friends and families affected by suicide are left in the dark, feeling shame or stigma that prevents talking openly about issues dealing with suicide. Sadly, we have experienced this way too often here in the Tri-State. We must stop labeling mental health as something that people are embarrassed about or don’t want to talk about. It’s like any other disease and should be treated as such, with treatment and support.

Learn more about suicide prevention from the Lampion Center and Deaconess.

