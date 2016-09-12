14News WFIE raises over $200,000 during Salute to MDA

With the help of the Tri-State and local sponsors, 14News continued a 46 year legacy with MDA by raising over $200,000 during their Salute to MDA.

MDA aims to free individuals, and the families who love them, from the harmful effects of muscular dystrophy, ALS and related life-threatening diseases so they can live longer and grow stronger.

Our Salute to MDA continues! You can donate by calling (502) 456-1440. pic.twitter.com/O80yVwTFA8 — 14 News (@14News) September 9, 2016

Local leaders and personalities from 14News gathered during a special Midday With Mike to thank donors and highlight what MDA does for our community.

Mike Blake has hosted over 40 Muscular Dystrophy telethons in the past.

You can donate to MDA here.