Charges likely after rollover crash in Henderson

A woman is likely facing charges after a rollover crash in Henderson County.

It happened early Monday morning on U.S. 41-Alternate at Posey Chapel Road.

Deputies said 34-year-old Terri Smith rolled her truck, and crews had to use the Jaws of Life to get her out.

She was taken to Methodist Hospital with minor injuries.

Deputies say they found empty alcohol bottles and drug paraphernalia inside the truck.

