Many renters in Evansville fires did not have insurance

We saw two major apartment fires in just one day in Evansville.

First, the early morning fire at Hornbrook Estates, then the evening fire at Woodland Park Apartments.

Those fires add to the growing list of apartment fires in the Evansville area in just the past year.

Some of them include the one in April at Vann Park Apartments, plus the one in January at Beaver Creek in Newburgh, and the one at Highland Hills in January.

Also, that deadly fire at Pavilion lakes last December.

The Red Cross helps out when these tragedies happen, but their help can only go so far.

Jason Bradshaw, the Red Cross Disaster Program Manager for southern Indiana, helps victims recover from fires on a weekly basis.

He tells us, the amount of people who don't have renter's insurance is shocking.

