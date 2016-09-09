Future homeowner could win home for $100

If you drive to 4135 Mayflower Drive in Owensboro, you'll find a home with a different kind of For Sale sign.

The person who picks up the keys to this house will walk in having only paid $100.

This person could be you! It's all possible through a unique fundraiser through Owensboro Catholic Schools and Sts. Joseph and Paul.

It works like this. You buy a ticket for $100 and get your name placed in a drawing that is happening on December 3.

The school is only selling 4,000 tickets. The 1648 square foot home has three bedrooms, two baths, and a 2 car garage.

Appliances (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher) will stay with the home, but other furniture is temporarily staged thanks to Kristi Coomes of Home Inspired.

This is the third raffle house fundraiser for the church and school. Martin Custom Building, Inc built the house and the school hopes to sell all 4,000 tickets this year.

If you want to take a peek into the house, there is an open house every Saturday and Sunday until the drawing December 3 from 12 pm-4 pm.

You can buy tickets at Sts. Joseph and Paul, Owensboro Catholic Schools, Independence Bank locations (title sponsor), at the raffle home, or through these websites: stjpc.org or catholiceducationhomeraffle.com.

