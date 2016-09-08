FBI unveils documentary & more special agents in wake of heroin epidemic

"Chasing the Dragon" a documentary the FBI unveiled geared towards high school students. (Source: WFIE)

More FBI special agents are being assigned to cover drug-related investigations in Kentucky. (Source: WFIE)

Special agents with the FBI headquarters in Louisville are increasing efforts to combat a heroin epidemic in the region.

14 News found out more resources are being dedicated to breaking up heroin cartels.

According to FBI Special Agent Howard Marshall, head of the Louisville division, there are roughly 100 special agents in Kentucky working different investigations.

Of those, approximately 15-20% are dedicated to drug-related investigations.

That's up from previous years.

Right now in Kentucky, an ounce of heroin, depending on who you are and where you're buying it, could run you $2500.

With heroin reaching epidemic-type levels following clusters of overdoses in the region, the FBI is taking a hold of identifying and dismantling drug enterprises.

The authorities are using undercover techniques, witness information, confidential informants, wiretaps, pole cameras, and surveillance to break into drug enterprises.

In an effort to reach kids before they reach for pills and heroin, the FBI launched a documentary called "Chasing the Dragon."

It's a film FBI authorities will be unveiling to schools around Kentucky.

The FBI is increasing the number of special agents assigned to drug-related investigations, as opioid deaths have now surpassed car accident deaths. They're even recommending schools keep Narcan on hand, a drug that reverses heroin overdoses.

Heroin deaths have doubled since 2010.

On September 21st, the FBI will reveal an even larger federal response to the heroin epidemic.

