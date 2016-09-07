Convicted felon bonds out of jail, after video surfaces of alleg - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Convicted felon bonds out of jail, after video surfaces of alleged assault on woman

Brand new security video emerging showing what authorities are calling a violent assault.

A convicted felon, arrested in connection with that assault, has now bonded out of jail for $15,000 cash.

Our cameras there Wednesday afternoon as 44-year-old Thomas Trem bonded out of jail.

He's facing gun and armed robbery charges, as well as domestic battery charges.

The victim of that alleged crime spoke to Jess Raatz today, and says she's floored someone would bond Trem out of jail.

