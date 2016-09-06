Current and former students at ITT Tech left in dark about abrupt closure

A major college chain with campuses across the country, is no more.

ITT Tech permanently closed today, leaving current and former students in the dark.

This closure reportedly affects over 35,000 current students.

ITT Educational Services has been in hot water with the U.S. Department of Education for months, but today in a statement released Tuesday morning, the Carmel, Indiana based company said:

"It is with profound regret that we must report that ITT Educational Services, Inc. will discontinue academic operations at all of its ITT Technical Institutes permanently after approximately 50 years of continuous service. With what we believe is a complete disregard by the U.S. Department of Education for due process to the company, hundreds of thousands of current students and alumni and more than 8,000 employees will be negatively affected."

On August 31st, 14 NEWS reported that the U.S. Department of Education banned ITT Tech from enrolling new students who use federal financial aid.

The college chain was under investigation for "questionable recruiting and accounting practices."

Will current ITT Tech students have to keep paying for loans? You can find more here.

Current students can access their transcripts and grades by clicking here.

Want to know if your credits will transfer or not? Click here to view articulation agreements between ITT Tech and other post-secondary education sites.

The Department of Education has a team of employees ready to answer telephone questions at 800-4FEDAID.

