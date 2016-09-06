Motorcyclist dead after overnight crash in Gibson Co.

A motorcyclist is dead after an overnight crash in Gibson County.

The coroner tells us it happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on State Road 64 near the Gibson Generating Station. He says the motorcyclist went off the road and into the woods.

We're told he died at the scene. They have not been identified.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.